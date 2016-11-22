Two charged in court over circumcision of teenage girls

The two denied practicing Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and aiding the procedure in their house on November 13.

By DICKSON MWITI

Two women from Ngaya village in Meru have been charged in a Maua Court with involvement in the circumcision of two teenage girls.

Sabina Kanini, the mother of the girls aged 13 and 15, and Nancy Kananu, their aunt, appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Andrew Munene on Monday.

The two denied practicing Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and aiding the procedure in their house on November 13.

Ms Kanini told the court she was in Isiolo during the material day and has never thought of circumcising any of her daughters.

Her accomplice Ms Kananu said she was not involved in the circumcision of the girls and only discovered that they had undergone the cut after they visited her last week.

Mr Munene directed their case be mentioned on December 1 when more reports concerning the whole issue would be presented in court.

The woman suspected to have performed the act was not present in court.