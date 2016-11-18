Nathu Assistant Chief Charles Nkunja said the circumciser, mother and aunt of the girls have been arrested and will be charged in court.

By AGNES ABOO

Two girls from Igembe North are recuperating at Mutuati Hospital after suffering severe wounds during female circumcision.

The girls, aged 13 and 15, were circumcised at their home before they were taken to their aunt’s home to heal.

Mr Nkunja said he was tipped off by a team by members of the Nyumba Kumi security initiative.

He said more than three circumcision cases had been reported in the area in the past few months and advised residents to report similar incidents to relevant authorities.