By VIVIAN JEBET

More by this Author

The Isiolo County Assembly is on the spot over undocumented expenditure on foreign travel and irregular mileage allowances in the 2014/2015 financial year.

The Auditor-General’s report indicates that the county assembly organised two foreign trips to Ethiopia and Uganda.

“No documentary evidence including invitation letters, invoices and receipts were made available for audit review to confirm that the trips actually took place,” the report says.

Payments for the Ethiopia trip were invoiced on February 24, 2015 for Sh1.2 million and Sh120,000 was paid to eight county assembly service board members, Speaker and Deputy Speaker each for a benchmarking tour to Ethiopia on agriculture, tourism and culture for eight days from February 25.

The MCAs also made another trip to Entebbe in Uganda from February 23-28 for training on monitoring and evaluation of legislative settings for the county assembly service board for six days.

Payment for the Uganda trip was invoiced for Sh463,000 with five members being paid Sh92,000 each.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE NOT ASCERTAINED

Auditor-General Edward Ouko further states that it has not been possible to ascertain the total expenditure of Sh6.2 million incurred in the Ethiopia and Uganda trips.

On irregular mileage allowances, the county assembly is said to have paid MCAs a gross mileage allowance of Sh40.7 million from April 2013 to December 2014.

The allowances were above their monthly entitlement of 90 kilometres per week.

The amounts were paid in three instalments to eight ward representatives and an additional Sh4.8 million weekly mileages for 61 days.

It further indicates that the Sh4.8 million is a double payment since the MCAs had already been paid mileage allowances totalling Sh28 million.

The distances indicated by the regional mechanical engineer show that some ward representative visited various places in their wards but no specific points where the members commute to and from were indicated.

NO AUDIT COMMITTEE

The report also accuses the county government of not establishing an audit committee as at June 2015.

The county government has an unexplained under-expenditure of Sh123 million during the financial year.

The county government is also said to have procured drugs from two firms at Sh4.1 million, which were delivered to Isiolo County Referral Hospital but no documentary evidence was made available to show that the drugs were received by the hospital.

“There was a risk that the drugs may not have been received by the hospital,” the report indicates.

The county assembly has also been put on spot over irregular payment of allowances to an external board member.

The county assembly service board is said to have resolved and approved that one external member be paid Sh100,000 monthly as a retainer.

The amounts was paid to the member even after receiving monthly transport allowance of Sh20,000, accommodation of Sh10,000 and airtime worth Sh5,000.