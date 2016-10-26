Group urges government to put more troops to patrol Kenya-Somalia border

Wednesday October 26 2016

Members of the Isiolo Inter-faith-based

Members of the Isiolo Inter-faith-based Organisation during a meeting in Isiolo Town on October 26, 2016. They have called on the government to increase troops on the Kenya-Somalia border to enhance security. PHOTO | VIVIAN JEBET | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By VIVIAN JEBET
A lobby has urged the government to increase the number of troops on the Kenya-Somalia border to curb terror attacks.

Isiolo Inter-faith-based Organisation chairman Ahmed Set also asked communities living along the border to cooperate with security officers and give information to help in the fight against terrorism.

Mr Set said Islam does not associate itself with terrorism but it only propagates peace.

While condemning Tuesday's Al-Shabaab attack in Mandera that left 12 people dead, Mr Set also called on the government to beef up security along the border to avert more attacks.

“We want Kenyans to remain united to fight our enemies who want to divide us,” said Mr Set.