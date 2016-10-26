By VIVIAN JEBET

A lobby has urged the government to increase the number of troops on the Kenya-Somalia border to curb terror attacks.

Isiolo Inter-faith-based Organisation chairman Ahmed Set also asked communities living along the border to cooperate with security officers and give information to help in the fight against terrorism.

Mr Set said Islam does not associate itself with terrorism but it only propagates peace.

While condemning Tuesday's Al-Shabaab attack in Mandera that left 12 people dead, Mr Set also called on the government to beef up security along the border to avert more attacks.