Jubilee is planning to rule for ever - Kalonzo

Wiper Democratic Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said Jubilee leadership has hatched a plot to use their numbers in Parliament to change the constitution in order to remain in power in perpetuity.

Speaking in Nyamira County on Sunday where he took his presidential bid, Mr Musyoka said the plan will be executed if and after Jubilee Party succeeds to retain power with majority legislators in the 2017 polls.

“There is a plan by Jubilee to use tyranny of numbers and remove the time limit of the serving president so that its leadership can remain in power for ever,” he said.

Hence, he urged the residents to vote out the present administration and instead support the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord).

“I ask Kenyans of goodwill to deny Jubilee a chance of forming the next government so that our country is not like Uganda and Zimbambwe where term limits for serving as President have been removed,” he said. It is sad that the Zimbabwean President has remained in power for too long...we cannot allow such to happen in our country,” he added.

In Uganda on August 2, President Museveni said he had received a petition aiming to expunge the presidential age limit.

The proposal was sponsored by Kyankwanzi District Woman MP Ann-Maria Nankabirwa, a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

President Museveni said he will consult with the party's executive committee.

The Wiper leader said Tanzania and Kenya have shown a good example that a president should not be in power for ever, because such scenario would be against the tenets of democracy.

Mr Kalonzo said Cord affiliated parties (ODM, Wiper and Ford-Kenya) will remain intact and will field one presidential candidate.