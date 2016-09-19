KDF turns down female recruitees

By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

Women who turned up for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment in Lamu County returned home disappointed.

The more than 800 female candidates who showed up at the Kibaki grounds on Lamu Island on Monday were sent away after it emerged that this year’s exercise only targeted males.

Lt-Col Vincent Pera, the senior KDF recruiting officer in Lamu, said there were no vacancies for women from Lamu this year.

He clarified that the decision did not mean that the military does not want female soldiers.

He said the situation was the same in several other parts of the country where women were left out for the same reason.

“We have left out the ladies because we didn’t have vacancies for them this year. I was here in last year’s recruitment exercise and we took enough females. They shouldn’t lose heart because in the next exercise they will definitely be considered,” said Lt-Col Pera.

The recruiting officer observed that this year’s exercise in Lamu has been easier and more successful because most candidates met the minimum qualification.

For instance, most of the candidates satisfied the minimum grade of D (plain) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

Also, the county has recorded an increase in the number of candidates, with more than 2,000 turning up, compared with less than 1,000 in previous years.

Beatrice Njagi, one of the women who were turned away, said it was unfair that women were left out.

“They have no excuse for refusing to recruit us as women to the KDF this year. Does it mean that the army has enough women recruits or is it that people feel the army can do better only with men? Whatever the case, there is no reason to justify why they decided to skip women,” said Ms Njagi.

Among the men who participated, some said they thought the hiring was fair.

“I accept having participated in today’s exercise and lost getting a chance. I haven’t witnessed any corruption. I would, however, urge that next time they give special consideration to the Boni marginalized community, where I come from. No one from my community was recruited,” said Abdalla Ben.