By ERIC MATARA

More by this Author

By GEORGE SAYAGIE

More by this Author

Speculations are rife on what could have transpired after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua offered Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka a ride in his vehicle during the burial of the late William ole Ntimama in Narok.

Governor Mutua, who is also the leader of the Maendeleo Chap Chap movement, offered Mr Musyoka a ride from the venue of the funeral service at Ntimama’s Motonyi home in Narok North Constituency to the Ole Sankale Primary School ground, some 1 kilometre away, where their helicopters had been parked.

They engaged in some talk immediately after alighting from the vehicle before Mr Musyoka boarded his helicopter.

A light downpour that begun as the service was ending offered an opportunity for the two Ukambani leaders to share an umbrella and a car ride.

Mr Musyoka and Dr Mutua have not shared a platform in the recent past due to what observers say is their political differences.

Dr Mutua has openly defied the Wiper Party, on which he was elected governor, by charting an independent political path, insisting that his agenda was the pursuit of politics of development and not those of poverty and regional supremacy.

“The Maendeleo Chap Chap movement will offer a vehicle for political and economic transformation in Machakos and other parts of the country,” said Mutua when contacted.

He added that the movement will be committed and faithful to the improvement of peoples way of life so as to effectively deal with poverty.

GESTURE OF BROTHERHOOD

On the sharing of a vehicle with Mr Musyoka, the Machakos governor said it was a gesture of brotherhood, adding that both leaders have respect for each other.

He insisted that politics of hate and division have no room in this age and time.

“Yes, we shared a ride and an umbrella. That’s all,’ said Dr Mutua.

The Machakos governor, who was warmly received in Narok, said that his focus was to offer transformative leadership which was issue and development-based.

He reiterated that Maendeleo Chap Chap was a social movement embracing all facets of life.

“Maendeleo Chap Chap is about focused, quality and efficient delivery of services and projects that change the lives of wananchi in a way that can be seen,” said Dr Mutua.

Mr Musyoka, on his part, said his encounter with Dr Mutua was a simple ride and nothing more.

“To be honest, when we left the chopper I couldn’t find my car, and I saw Dr Mutua’s vehicle. It was simple as that. Don’t read more into that,” he the Nation.