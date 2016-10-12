By OSCAR KAKAI

Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto has called for the revival of the school feeding programme to mitigate absenteeism in West Pokot schools.

Speaking in Kong’elai on Tuesday, Mr Moroto added that the area is facing an acute food shortage which is likely to make primary and secondary school learners skip school to help their parents search for food.

Mr Moroto pointed out that some remote places in West Pokot use the feeding programmes to entice students to stay in schools.

The legislator appealed to the government to distribute food to schools in the county to help address hunger in the region.