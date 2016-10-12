Kapenguria MP calls for revival of school feeding programme in arid areas

A World Food Programme representative (left) gives food to a pupil at Kibera's Stara Rescue Centre on February 21, 2013. Leaders in West Pokot have called for the reintroduction of the school feeding programme in schools in arid regions. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • Food shortage leads to absenteeism in schools because learners skip school to help their parents to search for food.
  • Some remote places in West Pokot use the feeding programs to entice students to stay in schools.
By OSCAR KAKAI
Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto has called for the revival of the school feeding programme to mitigate absenteeism in West Pokot schools.

Speaking in Kong’elai on Tuesday, Mr Moroto added that the area is facing an acute food shortage which is likely to make primary and secondary school learners skip school to help their parents search for food.

Mr Moroto pointed out that some remote places in West Pokot use the feeding programmes to entice students to stay in schools.

The legislator appealed to the government to distribute food to schools in the county to help address hunger in the region.

He also said that if the situation persists, it would lead to poor results in national examinations because of poor school attendance.