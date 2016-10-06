By BRUHAN MAKONG

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has told the national government and parastatals to consult county governments before implementing projects related to the 14 devolved functions.

Mr Abdullahi complained that some water projects in his county are causing conflicts among communities while some are a waste of public money due to duplication of duties by various government agencies.

“The national government and its parastatal heads should plan with counties when executing a project related to a devolved function in order to avoid unnecessary and haphazard project implementation at the grassroots,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi was addressing journalists after opening the Wajir County Social Hall auditorium in Wajir Town on Wednesday.

He added that managers of the National Constituency Development Fund should notify counties when they want to take part in certain projects.

The governor, who has won accolades from the World Bank and President Uhuru Kenyatta for initiating many development projects following devolution, urged the National Treasury to ensure funds are released in good time to allow counties to execute their functions.

Mr Abdullahi also participated in the public forum where residents got an opportunity to ask questions to various departmental heads.

The forum which was dubbed ‘Building Wajir through participatory progress’ was attended by county executives and various leaders.