Kendu Bay boy's death investigated after bullying claims

Monday October 17 2016

Ivish Otieno Okoth a form three student who died Saturday at Kisii Level Six Hospital. Before his death, the deceased is said to have told his grandmother that he was locked in a dormitory by three of his colleagues and beaten. PHOTO | COURTESY 

In Summary

  • Before his death, the deceased is said to have told his grandmother that he was locked in a dormitory by three of his colleagues and beaten.
  • The three were suspended and are to return to school on Wednesday in the company of their parents.
By BARACK ODUOR
Police in Homa Bay are investigating a case in which a student died after he was allegedly bullied by his colleagues at Kanyafwa secondary school in Kendu Bay on Saturday.

County commandant John Omusanga said they have launched investigation to ascertain the death of the student. Ivish Otieno Okoth, 17, is reported to have been assaulted by his three colleagues.

“We do not know what really happened but we are investigating,” Mr Omusanga told the Nation.

Eunice Akinyi Ogot, grandmother of the deceased, said the student came home complaining of headache adding that he had been beaten by blunt objects on the head. He said three of his colleagues locked him up in a dormitory and beat him.

He was rushed to the Kisii Level Six Hospital where he died.

The three students were suspended and are to return to school on Wednesday in the company of their parents.