By MARY WAMBUI

The National Assembly’s Labour and Social Welfare Committee on Thursday met with hundreds of former employees of Thika-based Bidco Africa Limited who have had long standing complaints over what they term as gross violation of labour laws by their employer.

The meeting was convened after Kiambu Town MP Jude Njomo forwarded a petition to Parliament calling for the committee to investigate allegations that the Bidco factory workers are often unfairly dismissed from work, are denied proper protection gear and promotions and that female workers are normally sexually harassed by their supervisors.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Njomo said the issues raised by the workers are too weighty to be dismissed, owing to the fact that the employees have previously attempted to have the issue addressed but in vain.

"The weight of this issue needs to be addressed nationally so that every Bidco worker gets accorded their respect," he said.

WORKERS' WELFARE

The MP appreciated that the giant food manufacturing company has played a huge role in enriching the lives of Kenyans through its products but noted that the success of Bidco should be reflected through the welfare of its workers.

"Ours is not to victimise Bidco but to ensure every industry aligns itself to existing labour laws. This should serve as an example to the rest of the industries in Thika. We do not want our people harassed for the simple reason that there is unemployment in the country," he said.

The committee chairperson sought to find out if female employees are sexually harassed by their supervisors.

The workers claimed that female employees who reject advances from their supervisors are often unfairly dismissed from work.

"At one time, 73 of us were dismissed after forwarding our grievances to the human resource office they sent us a letter asking us to show cause why the company should not dismiss us and sent us home," confessed Peter Karanja Ndung'u, a former employee.

Damaris Muriu, a former employee, claimed she was dismissed after falling and injuring her back while on duty.

"I sought for compensation but was denied. My injury, coupled with the long working hours at the factory has made me unable to perform common household tasks like cleaning and washing clothes," she said.

Among over 2,000 Bidco workers, only 65 of them have joined a workers’ union.

The meeting was also attended by Thika Town MP Alice Ng'ang'a, the committee’s chairman David Were, members Samuel Gichigi (Kipipiri), Hassan Wanyoha, (Matuga) and Jonnes Mlolwa (Voi).