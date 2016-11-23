By MARY WAMBUI

A residential building has collapsed in Kimbo, Juja in Kiambu County leading to the damage of property of unknown value including a car that had been parked inside.

The owner was residing in the building with his wife and daughter. They escaped unhurt.

Officers from the Buildings Inspectorate Department in the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development said the building which was still under construction sunk in from the centre due to extra weight of additional floors on top of the first floor and the use of volcanic sand which is not suitable for high-rise buildings.

"We have established that the owner used volcanic sand which cannot hold a high-rise building. The ongoing addition of second and third floors was also putting excess pressure on the building, making it to sink from the centre," said Moses Nyakiogora, Secretary of the Buildings Inspectorate Department.

Residents said they heard noise at around 2am on Wednesday and on coming out they found the building collapsing.

"It is only inhabited by the owner who, together with his wife and daughter, managed to escape with minimal injuries when the tragedy occurred," said a resident.

FAMILY FLEES

The family has since fled the area.

Mr Nyakiogora said the owner of the building did not have any approval from the National Construction Authority (NCA) and the Kiambu County government.

"No one is allowed to live in a building which is under construction and without an occupation certificate," he said.

He asked Kenyans to be vigilant of signs including cracks that indicate that a building could be collapsing to enable police to evacuate tenants in time.

He added that Ruiru, Juja and Ruaka areas are disaster zones as there are many unapproved buildings.

"The inspection is very intense. We started in Nairobi where we have so far managed to inspect 4,000 buildings.

"We have about 20,000 left. We are determined to crack the whip on all illegal developers," said Mr Nyakiogora.