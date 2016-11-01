Gas filling plant shut after deadly fire

By ERIC WAINAINA

An illegal cooking gas filling plant has been shut down after a fire killed a man and left four other people with severe burns.

Mr Peter Mungai, said to have been one of the owners of the plant at Ndenderu in Kiambu County, died on Monday night at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after the Sunday night fire.

Two other people, whom police identified as Mr Samuel Kung’u and a Mr Wesonga, are still admitted to the Kiambu District Hospital and KNH, respectively, with reports indicating that the latter sustained 70 per cent burns.

Witnesses, among them Ndenderu ward rep Joel Ng’ang’a, told the Nation that the whereabouts of two other survivors who were also at the plant during the fire remain unknown.

County police commander James Mugera said they had only received reports on Mr Kung’u and Mr Wesonga.

Mr Mugera further said there could be more victims whose cases have not been reported to the police.

The fire broke out around 8pm on Sunday at the plant which has been open for the past two years.

Mr Joseph Kamau, who lives in a flat next to the premises, said residents heard a loud bang, which was followed by a huge flame.

Occupants of the five-storey building had to scamper for safety, fearing that a huge gas tank would explode.

The blaze, according to Mr Kamau, lasted for about 40 minutes, before it was contained by firefighters from the county government. Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

DISMANTLING THE SYSTEM

Mr Ng’ang’a said earlier on Sunday, some employees, led by one of the managers, were dismantling the system at the plant, including gas pipes, and moving cylinders elsewhere, following the media exposé.

“At the time of the incident, we were informed that the five were dismantling the system. We believe they were vacating following the media report. Probably something went wrong, leading to the fire,” said Mr Ng’ang’a.

The owners had installed a pipe and tap system which they used to fill branded cylinders with gas before they would find their way into the market through the backdoor.

When the Nation visited the premises on Monday evening, the entire system had already been dismantled, but a huge tank that was used to store gas was still intact. Mr Ng’ang’a said it still has gas.

Officials from Kiambu County and the National Environment Management Authority placed their respective closure notices at the gate, which were addressed to Mr Mungai and Ms Maureen Wanjau.

According to county officials, the two had turned the property, in a residential area, into a industrial plant without obtaining a change of user permit. They said the structures had not been approved.