The driver of the car that hit a budding artist at Gwa Kairu along Thika Road has said he is willing to hold talks with the late Dominic Macharia’s family in a bid to end the stalemate.

“I shall be meeting up with the family when the right time comes.

“However, I do not wish to say more about this because the story is not about me but about the deceased’s family and they have already talked to the press about it,” Mr Kelvin Mwangi told Nation by phone when asked to give his side of the story.

Police sources said the 22-year-old student of United States International University (USIU) was driving from One Four area in Ruiru, where he had gone to buy used bicycles, towards Nairobi when he hit Macharia two weeks ago.

Macharia’s mother, Mary Ng’endo, said the family understood that Mwangi was a young man and would not have caused the accident intentionally but were wondering why he had not yet made attempts to talk to them in a bid to clear up the issue.

“That notwithstanding, we shall proceed with the case,” she said.

WEAK CASE

But police have said Macharia’s family would have a weak case should they insist on suing the driver since their son was crossing the road at a point not designated for pedestrians.

“There are no zebra crossings or other pedestrian road signs at Gwa Kairu.

“It’s a dangerous spot that has claimed about seven lives in a span of three weeks,” said a police source.

They added that Mwangi was quite shaken when the accident happened since he had never been in a similar situation before and that he recorded his statement at Ruiru Police Station where Macharia’s family also recorded theirs.

Mwangi, who has insisted that the accident is an issue to be addressed by only him and Macharia’s family, has declined to disclose further information regarding the events leading to the fateful accident.

“I said all I had to say in my statement filed at Ruiru Police Station. There is nothing I would wish to add,” he told Nation by phone.

Macharia was buried on Saturday at Lang’ata cemetery.

