By JAMES KARIUKI

Dairy farmers in Juja and Ruiru constituencies are set to benefit from the launch of a commercial yoghurt processing line by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) launched.

JKUAT’s Vice Chancellor Prof Mabel Imbuga said they planned to increase the amount of milk sourced from farmers once their products break even in the market.

Speaking last Friday at JKUAT main campus during the launch of the university's partnership with Tropical Africa Brands, Prof Imbuga said the company will market and distribute their products, currently trading under the name Maya, a Hebrew word that means ‘grace’.

The new venture creates a new avenue for locally produced milk, further increasing competition for the commodity in Kiambu County where several farmers-owned and private companies are engaged in value addition, targeting Nairobi city and other major towns.

JKUAT has already enrolled several farmers’ societies to supply fresh milk to its 10,000-litre capacity dairy processing plant that last week launched its four yoghurt tastes.

Ruiru-based Brookside Dairies that controls 54 per cent of the national milk market with its rival, Githunguri Dairy Farmers Co-operative Society, having expanded its markets.