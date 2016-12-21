By MARY WAMBUI

The newly-crowned Miss World Africa Evelyn Njambi jetted back into the country Tuesday to a warm reception organised by Kiambu Governor William Kabogo’s wife Mrs Philomena Kabogo.

Family and friends welcomed the beauty queen with hugs, flowers and congratulatory messages with some not resisting the urge to take selfies with her.

Dressed in a black and red gown, Njambi posed for selfies with everyone who got a chance to stand beside her.

She said her success at the recently concluded Miss World competitions came as a surprise to her and that her experience on stage when her name was called out as position five was overwhelming.

As a young girl, Njambi says she watched many fairy tale movies and cartoons that triggered her wish to become a queen.

VENTURED INTO MODELLING

However, growing up in a country not modelled along a monarchy system, Njambi could not become one and so she decided to venture into modelling, get a tiara and become a queen in her own way.

“When I came across Miss World (pageant) the whole aspect of beauty with a purpose made a lot of sense to me and it really [pushed] me to just want to be part of it.

“I worked really hard from the regional competitions to clinch Miss Kiambu title.

“From that I became Miss World Kenya and finally Miss World Africa and the fifth amongst contestants for the prestigious Miss World title,” said Njambi.

“The journey to clinching Miss World Africa title has not been easy,” she added.

Njambi recalled losing Miss Maseno University title a few years back which pushed her to work harder to get to where she is today.

“I contested for Miss Maseno University and failed but that did not stop me from aiming higher and working harder.

“Upcoming models should not try to copy what other models are, they should aim at bringing out the best of whom they are because in being themselves, they will therein find real treasure,” said the third-born in a family of five.

MISS WORLD AFRICA

The fourth year Maseno University student became the first Kenyan to win the highly contested Miss World Africa title in the competition that attracted models from 118 countries from all over the world.

Njambi attributes her success to hard work, prayer and God’s grace.

“The competitions were hard - competing against the world’s 'epitome of beauty’ is not a mean feat.

“The hardest part for me was the sports challenge. I am not that fit and strong but at least I managed to run for my country at some point,” she said.

Njambi said she intends to use her title to fight female circumcision (FGM) in the regions where the vice is still being practiced as well as continue with the projects that she was working on before the title came along.

“I want to continue working with the anti-FGM board to help eradicate the vice. Kenyans can help by contributing what they can to the construction of rescue centres for girls who run away from the cut,” she said.

SOCIAL MEDIA MESSAGES

Her mother, Mrs Carol Thung’u, said she learnt of her daughter’s win through social media.

“We kept switching through channels waiting to watch the competition live but couldn’t find a channel showing it. About 4am when social media messages started streaming in, we later watched the competitions via You Tube,” said Mrs Thung’u.

Miss world Kenya franchise holder Terry Mungai described the 23-year-old as an upright young lady who is committed to being a moral icon to other upcoming models in the country.

“The crown is not just about one’s physical beauty but also inner beauty and one needs to be a moral icon. What the ladies do with the platform given to them is key,” she said.

Njambi assumed her Miss World Kenya title after Ashleys Kenya dethroned Miss Roshanara Ebrahim following allegations that she had breached the franchise’s code of conduct.