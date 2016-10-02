By MARY WAMBUI

Thika Town MP Alice Ng'ang'a's bodyguard has died in a road accident on the busy Thika Road.

Eliud Muchiri Gathangira died in a grisly road accident along the highway, opposite Juja Police Station on Sunday morning.

An eye witness told the Nation that Mr Gathangira was speeding when he suddenly drove into a pile of avocados that had spilled on the road following an earlier accident involving a pickup truck and he was unable to stop.

"The pickup had littered the road with avocados. Muchiri hadn't seen them and thus [he] drove over them making the car he was driving to veer off the road and land into a ditch," said the witness.

Mr Gathangira died on the spot.

Police sources said it was a normal accident.

His body was taken to General Kago Funeral Home in Thika by colleagues who also confirmed that he was not drunk when the accident happened.