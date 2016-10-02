Thika Town MP Alice Ng'ang'a's bodyguard dies in accident
Thika Town MP Alice Ng'ang'a's bodyguard has died in a road accident on the busy Thika Road.
Eliud Muchiri Gathangira died in a grisly road accident along the highway, opposite Juja Police Station on Sunday morning.
An eye witness told the Nation that Mr Gathangira was speeding when he suddenly drove into a pile of avocados that had spilled on the road following an earlier accident involving a pickup truck and he was unable to stop.
"The pickup had littered the road with avocados. Muchiri hadn't seen them and thus [he] drove over them making the car he was driving to veer off the road and land into a ditch," said the witness.
Mr Gathangira died on the spot.
Police sources said it was a normal accident.
His body was taken to General Kago Funeral Home in Thika by colleagues who also confirmed that he was not drunk when the accident happened.
"We are treating this as a normal accident. His body is lying at General Kago but we shall transfer it to another mortuary with the permission of the family," said one his colleagues.