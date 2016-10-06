Man's head chopped off in road accident

A car that hit a pedestrian at Gwa Kairu on Thika Superhighway on October 6, 2016. PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By MARY WAMBUI
A man’s head was chopped off after he was hit by a car in a grisly accident at Gwa Kairu, Thika Superhighway on Thursday.

The man, an employee of Bidco was hit by a speeding car as he crossed the highway at 1 pm. He was heading towards Kenyatta University, Ruiru campus.

A police officer at the scene said the man fell on a guard rail after he was hit by the car. The guard rails cut off his head on impact.

The vehicle was towed to Ruiru Police Station.