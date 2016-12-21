By MARY WAMBUI

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he will not trade barbs with people who have no agenda for developing the country.

Addressing crowds gathered outside the Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM) plant in Thika, Kiambu County, on Wednesday after officially opening the Volkswagen production line, the president said the opposition has got no other agenda apart from trading insults which his Jubilee administration will ignore as it strives to develop the country.

"We are doing all we can in reviving collapsed industries to enable our youth get jobs. The opposition has absolutely no agenda for developing Kenya apart from trading insults as you all saw yesterday.

The president was referring to the incident at parliament when Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo launched a verbal attack on him on camera.

PROMOTE PEACE

"Let them continue but macho ya chura hayamzuii ng'ombe kunywa maji. They have no interest in developing the country apart from making noise.

"Our aim is to promote peace and unity. We have absolutely no reason to trade barbs with those who have no agenda for the country," said Uhuru.

Kiambu Governor William Kabogo said Jubilee leaders will not allow anyone to disrespect the president.

Thika residents waved placards castigating Ms Odhiambo and asking her to respect the president.

President Kenyatta reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring a free, fair and transparent general elections in 2017.

However, he said the electoral process will not be guided by intimidation and demands of a select group of people.

"The election process is spearheaded by an independent commission which must be allowed to conduct its mandate. These daily intimidations must cease," he said.

He said Kenyans are educated, know how to vote and whom they want to elect and must be given space to choose their leaders in peace