Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has said politicians linked to theft of public resources must clear themselves before the relevant government agencies regardless of their political affiliation, and those found culpable held accountable.

Mr Wamatangi said while opposition leaders have been condemning corruption in government, some of them and their close allies have been linked to serious scandals but have continued to use their influence to block investigations so that they are not held accountable.

He took issue with Cord leaders over their stance on accountability, saying they have only been vocal on issues that affect the government, but silent when their own are linked to corruption.

“There has been a lot of noise from the opposition leaders over land grabbing, the National Youth Service saga, Eurobond and many others issues that touch on the government but when the issues of accountability are at their door, they even go to an extent to blocking justice,” he said.

The senator also said despite serious audit queries against the 24 counties that are under Cord governors, there has been no attempt by Cord leaders to address the issue.

TIGHT-LIPPED

One of the cases that Mr Wamatangi said Cord leaders have remained tight-lipped about, and which they have made every attempt to ensure remains covered, is the allegation of mismanagement of funds in Kakamega County.

Mr Wamatangi cited a case where former vice-president and Cord co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka was named in a report tabled before the senator Public Accounts Committee by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua linking him to alleged grabbing of public land in Mavoko.

Mr Wamatangi said a report by the Auditor-General indicated that unscrupulous individuals with influence were responsible, and Governor Mutua went ahead to reveal the names of the individuals and the companies involved.

DISMISSED PREMATURELY

The senator said that while the governor, upon the request of PAC, tabled incriminating documents, some of the Cord senators used their majority voice to ensure the issue was dismissed prematurely.

The lawmaker said it is unfortunate that instead of interrogating the evidence to its conclusion, the committee was quick to resolve Dr Mutua’s documents were not admissible.

According to Mr Wamatangi, anyone who has been mentioned should by now have appeared before the committee and other relevant offices to clear their names.