By ERIC WAINAINA

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi braved opposition from among others, a section of Jubilee candidates in the county to be the only senator in central Kenya, and among the only two in the Mount Kenya region to make a comeback in the Upper House.

Mr Wamatangi, who was defending his seat on a Jubilee Party ticket garnered 727,092 votes (74,82 per cent) to be the second highest voted senator in the country after Nairobi’s Johnson Sakaja, also of Jubilee, who garnered 817,388 votes which translate to 51.25 per cent.

Mr Wamatangi defeated Ngewa MCA Karungo Wa Thang'wa who returned to the race as an independent candidate after losing during the party primaries and who came in second in the August 8 election.

OTHERS

Others in the race were Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology lecturer Juliet Kimemia who was running on a Kanu ticket and Kevin Chege who was vying on a Narc Kenya party ticket.

Mr Thang'wa, a former broadcaster, and who was ranked among the best performing ward representatives in Kiambu County managed to garner 222,183 votes (22.86 per cent) while Ms Kimemia got 14,726 votes. Mr Chege got 7,792 votes.

After Kiambu County Returning Officer Hellen Sidi issued him with the election certificate, Mr Wamatangi thanked the electorate for re-electing him, and promised maintain his loyalty to the county.

“I want to make it clear that I will continue serving the people as their senator diligently by playing my roles without being coerced or wavering so that we move the county forward,” Mr Wamatangi said in his acceptance speech at Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology (Kist), the county tallying centre.

LOSERS

Mr Wamatangi was the only top county leader who was re-elected after Governor William Kabogo who was defending his seat on an independent candidate was vanquished by Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu (Jubilee).

Woman Representative Ann Nyokabi was replaced by radio host Gathoni Wamuchomba who sent her packing during the Jubilee Party primaries.

In the August 8 election, Ms Wamuchomba garnered 915,992 votes (94.20 per cent).

The other person from Mount Kenya region who has been re-elected is Senate Leader of Majority and Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki who garnered 118,618 votes to defeat Francis Kiambi, who was running on Maendeleo Chap Chap and who garnered 53,341 votes.

REPLACED

Mount Kenya senators who were replaced are Kirinyaga’s Daniel Karaba who was defeated by Charles Kabiru who was running as an independent candidate, Muranga’s Kembi Gitura who was replaced by Kiharu MP Irungu Kang’ata and Nyeri’s Mutahi Kagwe who was replaced former Mathira MP Ephraim Maina.

Other counties in the region which have new senators are Nyadarua where former MP Paul Githiomi was elected, Embu where former Cooperatives Minister Njeru Ndwiga replaced Senator Lenny Kivuti who unsuccessfully vied for the governor’s seat while in Meru, outgoing Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi was elected to be the new senator, replacing Mr Kiraitu Murungi who was elected as governor.

And in Laikipia, Mr John Kinyua replaced the late veteran politician G G Kariuki after beating former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga who was vying on a Kanu ticket.