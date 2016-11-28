By MARY WAMBUI

Residents of Witeithie estate in Juja, Kiambu County Monday morning blocked the busy Thika-Nairobi highway after a lorry knocked and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

Drivers heading to Nairobi had to look for alternative routes.

The angry residents lamented over delays in setting up a footbridge at Witeithie.

Efforts to calm the angry mob failed to succeed even after Juja OCPD Patricia Nasio and her other security officers tried to intervene.

At around mid-day, police were compelled to lob tear gas canisters to disperse surging crowds that had milled at the scene.

The unruly mob demanded that Kiambu Governor William Kabogo comes and clearly states when the elusive footbridge will be constructed.

MP BLAMES MINISTER

Juja MP Francis Munyua Waititu blamed Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich for the delayed release of Sh10 million set aside for the footbridge saying this is giving President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration a bad name.

MP Waititu asked the residents to be patient until the government puts up the bridge.

Recently, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) gave traders at an open-air market 30 days to clear from the area to pave way for highway activities including the construction of the planned footbridge.

The angry residents had vowed to continue blocking the road until the President, who is on a tour of central region, addresses their plight.

Many people have died as they cross the busy highway.