By MARY WAMBUI

More by this Author

A woman died Tuesday evening in an accident involving a military truck and two lorries at the Juja flyover in Juja Town along Thika Road.

The accident that happened at around 5:30 pm caused a three-hour traffic snarl up along at the busy highway prompting a speedy deployment of traffic police officers.

Eye witnesses said that two people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries, one a driver of one of the lorries involved in the accident and the other a male passenger in the military truck.

"One of the two lorries [had] earlier stalled on the highway below the Juja flyover after getting a puncture.

“Moments later a speeding military truck approached the scene followed by another speeding lorry.

"The soldier driving the military truck seemingly attempted to evade the stalled lorry but was in the process hit from behind by another lorry and ended up losing control, hitting the guard rails and overturning in the adjacent lane," said an eye witness.

The eye witness added that after hitting the military truck, the speeding lorry then hit the stalled lorry from behind and stopped.

"The driver of the speeding lorry broke his legs while the soldier driving the military truck escaped unhurt and moved swiftly through the driver's window to pull out his male colleague from the overturned truck.

“We then rushed to lift the truck's cabin in order to remove the female passenger who had sat in the middle seat but [we] found her head crushed. She had died on the spot," narrated the eye witness.

Police prevented journalists from taking pictures or recording videos of the accident scene.