Fifty learners from Kilifi County who passed their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination have been given scholarships to further their education.

Centum Foundation, a subsidiary of Centum Investment, handed out the scholarships during the launch of ‘The Vipingo Development Limited Scholarship Fund’ at Timboni Primary School in Kilifi County on Sunday.

A third of the beneficiaries are girls.

Mr Kingi thanked the firm and said his administration has prioritised education.

"We must say thank you to Centum. We have been getting some scholarship assistance from some of the organisations working in the county with most of them targeting not more than 10 students.

"For Centum to award 50 sons and daughters of Kilifi with these scholarships, that is a plus and we say thank you," he said.

Chris Kirubi, Centum Investment Committee chairman, also commended the county for its cooperation and stressed that the society must invest in girl education.

"Times when girls were being discriminated against getting education is long gone...it is clear that we must also invest in girl education," Dr Kirubi said.

Centum CEO James Mworia advised the learners to work hard to fulfil their ambitions and be an example to others.

"Go out and tell the world the true picture of your efforts. The community is looking upon you as their torchbearers. Don’t fail them," he said.

Faith Mwaka, 13, a former pupil at Crossroad in Vipingo who scored 410 marks, appreciated the gift saying she can now pursue her dreams.

"There are many bright students out there who without any assistance fail to meet their targets and goals of prosperity in life.

"I am thankful that Centum has given me a scholarship for four years. I had lost hope of joining school because of lack of fees," she said joyfully.

Similarly, Fahamu Chengo who attended Takaungu Primary School and scored 383 marks said "I want to say thank you to centum".

According to the company projections the number of beneficiaries will rise to 200 by 2019.