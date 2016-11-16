By MATHIAS RINGA

The Controller of Budget has asked Kilifi County government to establish an Internal Audit Committee to enhance transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

In an Annual Implementation Report for the financial year 2015/2016, the Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo, expressed concern over the County’s failure to establish an Internal Audit Committee to oversee financial operations.

She also called for the strengthening of the internal audit function in order to enhance transparency and accountability in the management of public resources.

The recommendations by the Controller of Budget come at a time when Kilifi county government is faced with a shocking scandal of theft of public funds.

A special team from the Kilifi County Assembly is investigating the theft of at least Sh51 million.

But on Tuesday the team learnt that the amount could have increased to more than Sh1.18 billion which is unaccounted for.

The Special Oversight Committee chaired by Speaker Jimmy Kahindi, on Tuesday, questioned 10 officials who have been suspended on suspicion that they may have colluded to steal the public funds.

Ms Odhiambo observed that the county was facing challenges which hamper effective budget implementation.

Other challenges, according to the report, are the County’s failure to constitute the County Budget and Economic Forum as required.

Late submission of financial reports by the County Treasury which affected timely preparation of budget execution reports made to the list of challenges.

She also cited underperformance in local revenue collection which accounted for 36.9 per cent of the approved revenue targets.

According to the report, the County’s local revenue collection declined by 4.8 per cent from Sh545 million collected in the financial year 2014/2015 to Sh519 million collected last financial year.

To overcome the budget implementation challenges, Ms Odhiambo recommended that the County government constitutes an internal audit committee and also strengthen the internal audit function.

This, she added, would enhance transparency and accountability in the management of public resources.

Ms Odhiambo also recommended that the County Treasury formulates strategies to enhance local revenue collection.

Last financial year, the devolved unit approved a supplementary budget of Sh11.52 billion with Sh5.57 billion earmarked for recurrent expenditure and Sh5.95 billion for development.

The report by the Controller of Budget indicated that last financial year, the County spent Sh2.48 billion on personnel emoluments and Sh2.26 billion for operations and maintenance.

The personnel emoluments represented an increase of 40.2 per cent to Sh2.48 billion in last financial year compared with an expenditure of Sh1.77 billion in 2014/2015.