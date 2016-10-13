Govt to buy more livestock from drought-hit areas in Kilifi

By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

More by this Author

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has begun buying livestock from farmers in Kilifi County as they continue to count losses following death of their animals due to prolonged drought.

The first phase of the Kilifi County livestock off-take and slaughter program is being implemented in Bamba, Kayafungo and Mariakani, county coordinator Morowa Dhadho has said.

Speaking after holding a three hour special crisis meeting at the Governor’s office in Kilifi, Mr Dhadho has said the national government sent officers to the affected areas on Tuesday to start the buying process from livestock farmers with a first target of 457 animals.

The meeting was attended by representatives from NDMA, Red Cross and Coast Water Service Board. They brainstormed on ways of mitigating the drought crisis that has so far caused death of thousands of animals in the county. County Secretary Owen Baya and Assembly Deputy Speaker Teddy Mwambire also attended the meeting.

Dhadho said that the animals will be slaughtered and distributed to needy people in the county. “Meat will be distributed to 162 vulnerable households in areas already identified by the community at village level. The targeted beneficiaries are people with disability, terminally ill, widows and orphans,” he said.

At least 5,500 animals have been affected by the prolonged drought, with some estimates indicating double the amount. This has forced livestock farmers to sell off animals to middlemen at low prices to avoid loss in the event of death. Animals are going for as low as Sh700 for goats while cattle are being sold off for Sh1, 500.

Related Content Pupils keep off schools in Pokot as famine bites

Mr Baya has termed the current drought as a calamity and appealed for help as more than 200,000 face starvation in the county. “The county government has almost exhausted its resources after leading a rigorous three months food distribution exercise in the county where more than 20 tons of food was distributed,” he said.

Mr Dhadho said NDMA had set aside Sh11.5 million to respond to the effects of drought in the county. The programme is financed by the European Union’s Drought Contingency Fund.