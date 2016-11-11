By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

By CHARLES LWANGA

The county government of Kilifi has announced that it will put the over 1000 residents facing starvation under a four-month emergency programme.

Each of the families will receive Sh6,000 monthly, to buy food beginning next week in the programme by the county and the Red Cross Society.

The programme is a deviation from the traditional relief food supply where the needy residents collect maize, beans, cooking fat and other items for use.

Governor Amason Kingi said residents from the hard-hit areas of Ganze and Bamba will benefit from the programme. Beneficiaries will receive the cash through mobile money transfer platform M-Pesa.

In September, the County Government introduced a similar cash transfer programme involving about 2000 elderly persons above 65 years, each of them receiving Sh2000 per month but whose effect was not visible.

“The County Government of Kilifi, in conjunction with the Kenya Red Cross Society, has launched a cash transfer programme in which 1,000 households from Ganze Sub-county will benefit from a Sh6000 monthly stipend to enable families meet their basic needs,” read the statement.

The Kenya Red Cross Society Regional Coordinator Hassan Musa said the move to divert from the usual food donation to money transfers resulted from the need to cut logistical expenses and grow local economies in hunger stricken areas.

“A lot of money that is supposed to help fight hunger is usually wasted on logistics and the process of looking for service providers,” he said.

He said that tendering process is usually long and tiring and the new system would see the cost reduced by up to 98 per cent.