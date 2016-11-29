Kilifi County officials fail to produce revenue records

Later, Mr Kahindi informed them that the reason they had been summoned was to respond to 10 questions on revenue collection raised by Minority Leader Pascal Tuva two weeks ago.

Drama marked the start of the session when Mr Baya protested against taking an oath before interrogation, leading to the intervention of Deputy Speaker Teddy Mwambire, who advised them to follow the procedure.

The four walked out on Speaker Kahindi's team and Rain Drop Company Ltd, a firm contracted to collect revenue on behalf of the county for 15 years.

By CHARLES LWANGA

More by this Author

By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

More by this Author

Top Kilifi County officials and senior officers on Tuesday walked out on a special county assembly committee investigating the possible loss of millions in revenue to corruption.

County Secretary Owen Baya, Chief Finance Officer Ben Kai, Director of Revenue Alfred Dena and Malingi Dzombo stormed out after declining to provide county revenue records from 2008 to the current financial year, as directed by the oversight committee chaired by Speaker Jimmy Kahindi.

The four walked out on Speaker Kahindi's team and Rain Drop Company Ltd, a firm contracted to collect revenue on behalf of the county for 15 years.

10 QUESTIONS

Drama marked the start of the session when Mr Baya protested against taking an oath before interrogation, leading to the intervention of Deputy Speaker Teddy Mwambire, who advised them to follow the procedure.

Later, Mr Kahindi informed them that the reason they had been summoned was to respond to 10 questions on revenue collection raised by Minority Leader Pascal Tuva two weeks ago.

“As for the county secretary, he was summoned to respond to the issue of terms of agreement between the county government and Rain Drop Company Ltd, among other areas, where his name has been mentioned,” he said.

Bamba MCA Daniel Mangi said their aim was not to make enmity with the officers but to produce revenue reports to help compare revenue before and after the devolved system.

SUBMIT REPORTS

Mr Kai said he would only submit the reports depending on the mood of the committee.

“I also request to answer questions touching on my office as chief officer of finance only,” he said, adding that “other information on county finance should be presented before the CEC Finance John Kombe, who is absent.”

Last Thursday, the committee gave the finance officers three days to present the documents after they failed to produce them.

Mr Kombe and Mr Baya were absent due to what was said to be medical and personal reasons, respectively.

Mr Kai said he was not mandated by Mr Kombe to present revenue reports and respond to any questions touching on revenue collection.

LEAVE HOUSE

However, Kibarani MCA Getrude Mbeyu dismissed Mr Kai’s claims, saying they had a whole month and were even given three more days to present the report before the committee.

“Governor Amason Kingi was recently questioned on corruption allegations in Nairobi and he responded to all the questions, yet he was only given a day’s notice,” she said.

The matter took a different turn after Kakuyuni MCA Nixon Mramba told the officers to either present the reports or leave the House so that the committee could deliberate on the way forward.

The officers then matched out, escorted by the sergeant-at-arms, and locked themselves inside a clerk’s office, claiming they were worried about their security.

ASSAULT CLAIM

Speaking to journalists later, Mr Kai claimed he had been assaulted and had recorded a statement at the Malindi Police Station.

He claimed he had been hit with a blunt object as he left the assembly chambers.

He fingered Watamu MCA Ibrahim Matumbo as the person who had hit him, claiming "he had declared his intention to deal with me outside the House," should he fail to produce the revenue reports.

He vowed to appear before the committee only if his security is assured.

“The committee has a pre-determined mind and I am among those targeted by the assembly, maybe for personal and ethnic reasons,” he said.

CLAIMS DISMISSED

Mr Baya accused the Speaker of misusing the committee to target certain individuals in the executive arm of the county government.

“The committee should seek justice with clean hands,” said the county secretary, adding that the committee had been politicised to intimidate him and other county officers.

But at a separate press briefing, Speaker Kahindi dismissed allegations that the oversight committee was formed to target certain individuals in the executive.

“I do not have any personal differences with Governor Kingi or Mr Baya,” he said, adding that the committee was set up in line with the County Government Act.

COMPILE REPORT

Mr Kahindi said despite the officers' refusal to produce the required documents, the committee would go ahead and compile a report and make recommendations on revenue collection.

Among the contentious issues under investigation is the amount of revenue collected this financial year (up to October 20) by the county government, whose collection target was Sh1.4 billion.

It also seeks comprehensive details of a contract between the Kilifi government and Rain Drop Company Ltd, as well as the academic qualifications of all finance and revenue officers.

***