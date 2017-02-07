By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

The government will give equipment worth Sh50 million to Kaloleni Training Institute in Kilifi County by May, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

Speaking during a stopover at Kaloleni bus park Monday, Mr Ruto told residents that the institute will absorb youth who will not get a chance to join secondary school.

“Because we have embarked on [the] projects implementation agenda as a working government, the Kaloleni technical training institute, which we started here, is going to be ready for intake very soon. We will equip the institution with learning materials and equipment worth Sh50 million,” he said.

Mr Ruto urged the county government of Kilifi to ensure the availability of water in the entire county, adding that residents should be ready to ask hard questions to Governor Kingi’s administration on why most of the projects meant to be undertaken by the national government have not benefited them.

“The national government gives out Sh9.6 billion to the county government of Kilifi, making it the number four (out) of all the 47 counties to get a lion’s share of county allocations.

“It is surprising today that you say you don’t have water in Kaloleni. This is the question those in the county (government) should answer,” the DP said.

PARTNER WITH COUNTY

However, the deputy president said the national government is ready to partner with the county government to make sure the water problem is addressed.

He said this will only be possible if the county shows its commitments towards the same.

“The water issue is under the county government but as the national government, we shall not wait for our people to suffer. We are ready to cooperate with the county to make sure you get the commodity. However, it is [only possible] if they will be ready to also cooperate,” said Mr Ruto.

The DP asked Kaloleni residents to challenge opposition leaders when they visit them to show what projects they can claim credit for.

“They will be here but unlike us, they will come with promises while we fulfil our development agenda,” he said.

He urged the residents to register as voters to enable them elect a good government in August.

The deputy president was accompanied by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, MPs Gunga Mwinga (Kaloleni), Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi North) and Mustapha (Iddi Kilifi South).