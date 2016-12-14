By CHARLES LWANGA

By KALUME KAZUNGU

Nine senior Kilifi government officials failed to appear before court to plead to charges related to theft of Sh51 million from the county's Central bank account, on Tuesday.

Senior Kilifi Resident Magistrate Leah Wasige issued for the second time summons against the nine accused who sent their lawyers Duncan Nyongesa and Dennis Kinaro to the court saying they did not receive previous summons issued last Thursday.

Mr Kimaru asked court to ensure the prosecution serves the warrants through the accused's offices, while Mr Nyongesa said that the summon should be issued in line with section 82 of Criminal Procedure Code.

The accused include eight senior officials suspended by Governor Amason Kingi after their passwords were said to have been used to steal Sh51 million from Kilifi Central Bank account, and acting Chief Officer Health Baha Nguma, who is still in office.

They are Lenox Mwadzoya (Roads and Transport Inspector), Paul Mwazo (Treasury Deputy Director), John Kalume, (Finance Senior Accountant) and the Education Principal Accountant Josephine Muramba.

Others are Johnson Nyamawi Gambi (Finance Senior Accountant), Dr Timothy Malingi (Health Chief Officer), Dickson Tembo (Agriculture Clerical Officer), Jacob Konde (Senior Health Accountant).

Prosecution counsel Momanyi Nyaberi also told court that they intend to substitute the charge sheet and drop charges against the ninth suspect, Mr Nguma.

He however said he did not serve the summons which he was holding during the mention after they failed to establish who was supposed to serve the summons to the accused.

Other people suspended alongside the eight but are not in the charge sheet are Lilian Hariri (Health clerical officer) and Water Accountant Vivian Sidi Nzai.

According to the charge sheet, the nine are charged with conspiracy to defraud the Kilifi County government of Sh51.5 million on diverse dates between September 19 and October 7.

The magistrate said the court might be forced to issue arrest warrants if they fail to show up in court next week to take plea.