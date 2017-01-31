By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

A six-month-old baby has died after choking on a wild fruit as famine continues to hit Ganze in Kilifi County.

The little boy from Makalangeni Village choked on the fruit known by locals as tundukula, which was given to him by his siblings.

The citrus fruit has a big seed in the centre and is dangerous for babies to eat without supervision.

The baby’s uncle, Jonathan Kalama, told the Nation that little Lenis Ndoro was given the fruit by his two brothers while they were in the bush.

Mr Kalama said the children had been left at home by their parents and due to biting hunger before they ventured into a nearby bush to look for wild fruits.

He said the children gave the baby one of the fruits after plucking it from the tree.

Minutes later, the baby choked but his siblings remained with him in the bushes.

“All the time, they were still with the child in the bush, but after realising that his condition was worsening, they decided to run to my home.

“When I saw the child suffocating, I rushed him to Ganze Sub-County Hospital, but because it is more than 30 kilometres away from the village, he succumbed to choking and died. He did not make it to the hospital,” said Kalama.

PARENTS DISTRAUGHT

Distraught parents said they were shocked at the news of their child’s death.

His father, William Kitsao, said he had left the children playing in the morning to go and sell charcoal so that he could get something to feed the family.

“This is very sad. I left my children at home and went out in the forest where my charcoal was ready for sale. I was looking for someone to buy it so that I can get money for my family.

“While in the forest, I received a call from my brother that my child had choked and that he was dead. I had to immediately rush home to confirm the worst news. It is painful,” he said.

The child was later buried in the village.

The child’s mother, Fatuma Kahindi, said she left her children at home and went to fetch water at Makalangeni Primary School.

The school is almost three kilometres from the village.

NEWS FROM NEIGHBOURS

“On my way back, a neighbour broke to me the sad news of my son’s death,” she told the Nation by phone.

Juma Bakari, a resident, said the incident has shocked the community and urged the government to increase the distribution of relief food to the families affected by drought.

“Ganze is still facing a serious food shortage and there are some parts in the interior which are in bad condition. People are really suffering due to lack of food and water. We are also losing our livestock,” said Bakari.

Residents of Ganze Sub-County, which is among the areas in Kilifi County most affected by drought, have turned to wild fruits for food.

They are also forced to walk long distances in search of water for domestic use.

Kilifi County Chief Officer for agriculture Baha Nguma last week revealed that more than 200,000 residents had been affected by brought.