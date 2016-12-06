Kilifi hiring 78 health workers as doctors strike bites

By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

More by this Author

By CHARLES LWANGA

More by this Author

The Kilifi County government is recruiting 78 health workers as it seeks to restore services at its hospitals that have been paralysed by the ongoing national strike by medical practitioners.

Acting county health Chief Officer Baha Nguma said the new workers will be distributed to three hospitals in the county.

“They include 36 qualified nurses, 12 clinical officers, 12 pharmacists and 18 medical officers, [who] will be distributed in Kilifi County Hospital, Malindi Sub-County Hospital and Mariakani Sub-County Hospital,” he said.

Mr Nguma added that officials had entered into an agreement with North Coast Medical Training Centre and Pwani University to allow fourth-year medical students to assist patients under supervision of clinical officers.

“This [will] help in the emergency and casualty wings in hospitals, which have no nurses,” he said.

Mr Ngumi said the county had also asked for assistance from Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) officers.

“KEMRI has also stepped in to help the children section in hospitals during this period to avoid casualties,” he said, adding that “regular police have been deployed to deter any attempt by union officials to interrupt generous medics treating patients".

He said more critical cases will be referred to three private facilities after Coast General Hospital issued a cancellation notice of referrals during the striking period.

“Mariakani Sub-County Hospital will refer patients to Seaside Hospital; Kilifi County Hospital will refer patients to Wananchi Maternity and Nursing Home; while Malindi Sub-County Hospital will refer patients to Tawfiq Hospital,” he added.