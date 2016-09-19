By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

Angry employees of the Kilifi-Mariakani Water and Sewerage Company (Kimawasco) Monday morning staged a go slow and interrupted services in their busy offices in Kilifi Town.

Their action was prompted by what they termed as poor working conditions and laxity by the management to address some of their grievances that said had persisted for almost nine years.

They have called for the disbandment of the company’s board of management which they accused of not caring about their welfare.

The over 100 workers took control of the main get, blocking the entrance to the offices by setting on fire several tyres.

Workers from other departments who wanted to access their offices had a rough time due to the huge ball of smoke that was caused by the burning tyres.

Residents watched in amazement at the unfolding drama at the normally quiet offices as smoke rose into the air and the workers beat drums.

FUNDS MISMANAGED

Kilifi County Food and Allied Workers Union secretary Ben Mzungu accused Kimawasco’s management of misappropriating funds and harassing junior staff.

“Today we have decided we are not working but [we] want to forward our grievances.

“We have written to the management [several times] and held meetings with them but no solution has been reached.

“Water has been disconnected in several places and when money is paid they are not reconnected. It has come to our attention that the management is wasting money in unjustified trips all the time,” said Mr Mzungu.

The workers have insisted that their only hope will be the immediate overhaul of the board of management and getting new competent people to run the affairs of the company.

JUNIOR STAFF MISTREATED

Mr Mzungu said the mistreatment and unfair dismissal of junior staff had reached an alarming level.

“Junior staff in this company are a suffering lot. They are not paid their allowances accordingly and if they try to complain, they are dismissed. When senior officers make mistakes, they will be covered and nothing will happen to them.

“Enough is enough and we want the whole management to be sacked and a new one put in place so that we can work as a team,” he said.

Kilifi County executive for Water, Environment, Forestry, Natural Resources and Waste Management, Kiringi Mwachitu, urged the workers to resume their duties as they look into their grievances.

“I know you are aggrieved and want to communicate something but we need to sit and talk so that we can get a solution.