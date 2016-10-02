Kingi pledges to work with Uhuru to develop county

By MATHIAS RINGA

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has committed himself to working with the Jubilee government on development projects for the benefit of residents in the county.

The governor said he is willing to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta to create an environment that will attract new investments in Kilifi, thereby create jobs and ensure economic growth.

Speaking to the Nation before the Kilifi International Investment Conference, which will run from Thursday until Saturday, the governor said his administration had prioritised development and investments to boost the economy.

But on political matters, Mr Kingi said ODM is still the party of his choice.

He added that he would defend his seat on an ODM ticket in the 2017 elections if he secures nomination.

“There is a provision in the Constitution that county governments must work jointly with the national government on development and other matters that can improve the lives of Kenyans,” he said.

He continued: “If President Kenyatta comes to Kilifi for development, I am ready to work with him. But if he comes for political matters, we cannot share a podium.”

The governor thanked the Jubilee government for implementing several road projects in his county and expanding the Malindi Airport.

He said the tarmacking of the Kaloleni-Mavueni road had opened up Kaloleni and Chonyi, making it easier for farmers to transport their produce to markets in Kilifi and Mombasa towns.