Kingi ready to face EACC over Sh51m county scam

By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

More by this Author

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has said he will cooperate with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and other agencies investigating theft of the Sh51 million from his county’s Central Bank account.

Addressing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) delegates from the county on Friday, Mr Kingi said he will appear before the anti-graft agency in Nairobi on Monday.

He had been summoned to appear on Friday but did not do so, explaining to his party’s delegates that he was unable to travel to Nairobi because he was initiating the process of suing some five companies implicated in the theft of the millions of money.

“I was to appear before the EACC in Nairobi, but I did not manage because the county was in the process of lodging a case against the five companies that stole our money. I have repeatedly said I will not relent until this money is recovered,” Mr Kingi told the delegates at Kilifi Primary School.

He accused the Jubilee administration of playing politics in attempting to pin him down following the stolen funds saying there several counties who were victims of the same yet there was no such pressure on them.

“I know that this is more than corruption allegations. It is a plan instigated by Jubilee as an entry route to Kilifi,’’ said Mr Kingi who was accompanied by County Woman Rep Aisha Jumwa and Rabai MP William Kamoti.

“Let me tell them that political terrorism will not be allowed in Kilifi. I will stand firm and make sure that the truth about the loss of this money comes in the open,” he added.

He described himself as the whistle blower in the theft of the millions which has left residents in shock.