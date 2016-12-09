By CHARLES LWANGA

The national government has released Sh300 million to compensate more than 130 families who will be displaced from 25 hectares of land by the expansion of Malindi International Airport in Kilifi County.

Transport Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera said Friday that the money had been disbursed to the National Land Commission (NLC) for the first phase at Kwachocha.

Mr Nyakera said the 25 hectares are for the expansion of the airport car park and for putting up a business centre in anticipation of an increase in the number of tourists needing such a facility.

“The NLC should now move speedily to remove the squatters so that fencing and expansion can start immediately,” Mr Nyakera said.

He said the expansion was meant to attract direct flights from Europe by accommodating large aircraft.

“Malindi is set to become an international airport,” the PS said.

He said that during the second phase, Sh1.5 billion would be spent on lengthening the runway from 1.4 kilometres to 2.5 kilometres.

“The surveyor is already on the ground to ascertain the number of people who will be affected,” he said.