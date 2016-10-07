Malindi doctor arrested over ISIS link
Friday October 7 2016
Anti-terrorism police in Malindi in Kilifi County have arrested a doctor over claims that he has links to the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
The doctor, who works at Malindi Sub-County General Hospital, was arrested at his house in Sea Breeze on Friday morning.
Police claimed the 35-year-old medic is part of a network suspected of planning attacks in the country.
Malindi OCPD Matawa Muchangi said police, in a joint operation, raided the suspect’s home at 2am.
"The suspect [has links to] the two other medical interns arrested in August,” he said, adding that he had been on the run since the arrest of his two alleged accomplices.
He said police found terrorism-related materials, which he did not disclose to avoid jeopardising investigations.