Malindi doctor arrested over ISIS link

By CHARLES LWANGA

Anti-terrorism police in Malindi in Kilifi County have arrested a doctor over claims that he has links to the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The doctor, who works at Malindi Sub-County General Hospital, was arrested at his house in Sea Breeze on Friday morning.

Police claimed the 35-year-old medic is part of a network suspected of planning attacks in the country.

Malindi OCPD Matawa Muchangi said police, in a joint operation, raided the suspect’s home at 2am.

"The suspect [has links to] the two other medical interns arrested in August,” he said, adding that he had been on the run since the arrest of his two alleged accomplices.