By CHARLES LWANGA

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party supporters on Wednesday clashed during Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi’s ‘homecoming rally’ following political rivalry for Malindi Parliamentary seat.

Supporters of Malindi MP William Mtengo and Kilifi Woman Representative Aisha Jumwa clashed at Malindi Stadium after exchanging bitter exchange.

Efforts by Mr Kingi to quell the rowdy youths clad in orange T-Shirts written ‘Respect 003’ and ‘Lazima Kieleweke’ fell on deaf ears as they continued to chant ‘Mtengo Must Go! Jumwa Must Go!

The rally was to welcome Mr Kingi back in the county after Monday grilling on corruption allegations at the Integrity Centre, Nairobi, where he informed the public on what transpired during the interrogation.

Trouble begun when Mr Mtengo took to the podium to introduce fellow legislators, among them Ms Jumwa and Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo who were present at the homecoming rally dubbed ‘Kieleweke’ (let it be understood).

At the podium where the legislator was escorted by Mr Kingi, leading to criticism and heckling by Ms Jumwa’s supporters who termed it as an indirect endorsement.

The area MP then told off Ms Jumwa against her hopes of winning the Malindi parliamentary seat urging her to respect him as the incumbent.

“Come slowly. I am going to show you dust during party nomination,” he said adding that “do not be fooled by people, all these are my supporters and they shall feast on your money and then vote for me.”

Mr Mtengo who also urged ODM supporters to maintain peace, said Ms Jumwa is a visitor in Malindi who should respect leaders in the area.

“Governor Kingi you should also know Malindi has a sitting MP,” he said adding that “we have to respect each other as leaders.”

But the rally became chaotic after he invited Ms Jumwa to the podium to drive the agenda of the rally to the people.

Several youths wearing ODM T-Shirts in support for Ms Jumwa and Mr Mtengo clashed after shouting ‘Mtengo must go,’ prompting police intervention.

Mr Kingi had to step in again to quell the chaotic situation calling on the crowds to be peaceful.

“We members of ODM party are a family and we should love one another and treat each other with dignity,” he said adding that: “Unless you have been sent here with bad intention to disrupt the rally.”

The rally later proceeded with Mr Madzayo taking to the stage but angry Ms Jumwa matched out of the rally with her supporters and proceeded to Alaskan grounds in Malindi for another ODM rally.

At Alaskan, Ms Jumwa — who was joined by Kakuyuni MCA Nixon Mramba and Kibarani MCA Gertrude Mbeyu — said that she is in solidarity with Mr Kingi in the fight against corruption.

She however said that ODM shall regret if they chose Mr Mtengo to be the party flag bearer for the Malindi parliamentary seat because he is a Jubilee mole.

“Mr Mtengo has been heard severally in meetings asking people to vote for a Jubilee candidate if he fails to win the party ticket,” she said.