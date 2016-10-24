Mung’aro, Kamto plot Kingi’s downfall

By CHARLES LWANGA

More by this Author

By WACHIRA MWANGI

More by this Author

Kilifi North MP Gideon Mung’aro has joined forces with embattled Deputy Governor Kenneth Kamto to boost his campaigns towards ousting Governor Amason Kingi in the 2017 polls.

He said they will unite to form a bloc in order to oust Mr Kingi arguing that the governor has been corrupt and that his administration has failed to address the problems facing locals.

He spoke during a cultural event at Ludwig Kraft grounds in Rabai which was attended by Mr Kamto, Budalang’i MP Ababu Namwamba, Rabai MP William Kamoti and National Cohesion and Integration Commissioner Morris Dzoro among others.

Mr Mung’aro also condemned Mr Kingi for frustrating the deputy governor by withdrawing his official vehicles through the County Secretary Owen Baya.

“Despite some slight misunderstandings, the deputy governor should be respected as an elected leader in the county government,” he said

On his part, Mr Kamto whose vehicles were withdrawn on the Eve of Mashujaa Day by the County Secretary claiming it was an order from Mr Kingi, urged residents to pray for him to end the political battle victoriously.

“Those people who brought fracas here are the ones who have been terrorizing me for the last three days in my office,” he said adding that “the one who sent them is none other than Governor Kingi.”

Earlier, Mr Namwamba had condemned corruption in the county government which has a budget of Sh13.2 billion, prompting police to arrive at the scene following protest among supporters.

The Labour (LPK) Party leaders had questioned why more than 250, 000 residents in Ganze are starving at the expense of devolution, adding that “the county government is not doing enough to help the situation.”

Mr Kamto who has also declared interest to unseat his boss in the next polls on an ODM party ticket, if he fails to be his running mate, said after the battle, he will return to tell residents on the way forward.

Mr Dzoro said he shall be vying for Kilifi senatorial post and unseat Senator Stewart Madzayo and asked police to investigate and arrest those behind the planned riot.

Mr Namwamba who had visited the region for LPK Deputy Party Leader Esther Kondo’s homecoming ceremony, said the deputy governor had informed him that the county is unable to account for about Sh1.5 billion.

Also seeking the gubernatorial post is former labour Cabinet Secretary Kazungu Kambi who is going round the county campaigning against his two big rivals — Mr Kingi and Mung’aro.