Over 250,000 Kilifi residents face death due to hunger

By BRIAN OCHARO

By WACHIRA MWANGI

Over 250, 000 people in Kilifi County are in dire need of food and water.

The hardest hit residents are in Magarini and Ganze sub-counties with more than 80,000 in Ganze on the verge of starvation.

Coast Region Coordinator Nelson Marwa said in Ganze on Tuesday that the drought has been felt across the coastal counties with the hardest hit areas being Kinango, Lungalunga, Kilibasi, Kaloleni and Vikurungani among others.

“We have put forward strategies of food distribution to the affected areas as short term measures to mitigate the effects of biting draught. We cannot sit and watch people die of hunger. We shall mobilize water bowsers to ensure sufficient supply of clean water to the said areas,” Mr Marwa said.

Kilifi County commissioner Joseph Keter said the national government will be offering monetary support to the drought-stricken areas as a short term solution.

The government is working in partnership with British and Finland Red Cross societies to mitigate the effects of the drought that continue to bite the region.

The national government will put in Sh28 million that will ensure that each household receives Sh6, 000 every month for the next four months, he said.

He said another 7, 439 households will be given Sh15 million that will help fight hunger in the most hit areas.

“We are expecting more help from the national government as this will ensure that help is sustained until the rains come, “he said.

Kenya Red cross Society helped in distributing 51 bags of beans, 120 bags of rice and 15 cartons of cooking oil to 3, 077 households at the county commissioner's ground.

A total of 300 bags of rice, 100 bags of beans and 40 cartons of cooking oil were distributed to Bamba, Ganze, Vitengeni and Jaribuni divisions.

Mr Marwa asked the county governments to work together with the National government for the sake of seeking a permanent solution to the drought.

He insisted that county governments must be put to task to account for the huge budgetary allocations they receive every financial year.

Mr Marwa asked both private sector and government to join hands and work together to seek a common solution to the problem.

County Drought Response Officer Mr Stephen Musimba said they bought and slaughtered over 500 livestock from farmers from the affected areas.

He said plans were underway to get the Kenya Meat Commission to purchase more livestock from farmers in the areas.