Police have confiscated four rocket-propelled grenades and 111 bullets in a village in Kilifi County.

The weapons were found by a resident in a thicket in Mbuzi Wengi.

A team of police officers led by County Commissioner Joseph Keter visited the area in response to the discovery.

"He was coming from Maweni and heading towards Mtwapa when he lit a cigarette and threw the match stick on the ground.

"There was some garbage that caught fire and suddenly he heard several ammunition-exploding sounds from the burning garbage," Mr Keter said.

Mr Keter said no suspect had been arrested and investigations were under way.

"We have not arrested anyone so far but we are closely following up the matter for any suspects.

"We are sending the ammunition and the grenade motor shells to ballistic experts in Nairobi so that they can be assessed.

"At the moment, we leave it to the investigation team to take up the matter," Mr Keter added.

County Police Commander Wachira Mathenge said the weapons did not pose any danger.