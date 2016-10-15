By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

The government has given out 156 tablets to pupils in a school in Kilifi to enhance education under the digital literacy programme.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia presented the digital devices to learners at Maryango Primary School in Ganze sub-county.

The pupils were later taken through a half-hour tutorial by information, communication and technology (ICT) officers.

Beaming with excitement, they said they hoped their performance will improve because they will be exposed to more reading materials accessible via the gadgets.

“I am happy that I will now be able to use a tablet. This is a new dawn for me,” Kasichana Charo, a Class One pupil, said.

Addressing parents, teachers and pupils, Mr Macharia said 66,000 teachers had been trained on how to use the tablets.

He added that the government plans to deliver tablets to 4,000 schools by close of October.

“At the end of October, 4,000 schools will have received the tablets through this programme, and hopefully all the 23,000 public primary schools as the government moves [towards a] digital age,” he said.

On his part, ICT Authority Director Robert Mugo said the Digital Literacy Programme was implemented in three phases: connection of electricity to schools, training of teachers on how to use the gadgets and installation of the devices in schools.

“We came in as ICT Authority in this project with three key targets...we hope that this will go a long way in giving good avenue for digital learning in this school,” he said.

Maryango Principal William Ngumbao thanked the government for assisting in improving education in his school and urged parents to encourage their children to learn.

“This area is remote and currently facing a lot of challenges: from hunger to poverty. But my advice is that it is the duty of every parent and teacher to make sure that amid all these challenges, the children get education.