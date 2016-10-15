By CHARLES LWANGA

The Kenya Red Cross Society has announced a Sh30 million cash transfer relief project aimed at assisting the 1.6 million people facing hunger and starvation in the country.

Dr Abass Gullet, the society’s secretary-general, said that about 200,000 people in Ganze and Magarini sub-counties, in Kilifi County, are facing famine.

He spoke during the World Food Day in Magarini on Friday, which was attended by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and representatives of various organisations.

“Lack of water is a big problem facing those people in the semi-arid lands,” he said, adding that “we will donate Sh100 million for [a] water project which will have a 15km piping in Ganze”.

Dr Gullet said donors from Finland have pledged Sh90 million towards a relief food programme in Magarini.

Mr Kingi said his administration will ensure nobody stays hungry.

“The county government, through the ministry of Agriculture, will ensure that seeds, fertilizers and tractors are issued on time to facilitate food security,” he said.

The governor said that the drought situation is getting worse, and urged residents to practice modern farming methods and stop cutting down trees in order to keep drought at bay.

Mr Gabriel Rugalema, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) representative, said in order to eradicate hunger there is need to start growing crops suitable to extreme environmental conditions.

“People should learn that maize is not the only food crop. Farmers need to grow] drought resistant crops that can do well in arid and semi-arid lands,” he added.

More than 100 self-help groups displayed how they use technology in farming. For example, they showcased modern farming tools such tractors.

Among those present included International Fund for Agricultural Development (Ifad) Country Director Hani Abdelkader Elsadani and WFP Country Director Anna Lisa Conte.

Mr Kingi was accompanied by Malindi MP William Mtengo and County Executive for Agriculture Mwalimu Menza.