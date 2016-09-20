By MATHIAS RINGA

Safaricom has partnered with residents' associations in Kilifi County to improve services.

On Monday, the telco signed a strategic partnership with Vipingo Ridge that would see the real estate development and surrounding communities enjoy better network coverage.

Speaking at the launch, Safaricom’s Coast region head of operations Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi said that in addition to jointly setting up network sites at Vipingo Ridge, the collaboration would also work towards delivering fibre to the homes.

“This is an opportunity for our company to work together to deliver faster Internet and better-quality call services, besides transforming the lives of different communities we work with,” she said.

She added: “This will extend the reach of broadband in the country and create new economic opportunities and enhanced access to entertainment.”

Ms Kimanthi said Safaricom has so far rolled out 18 network sites in Kilifi and plans to put up 11 more.

The firm has also upgraded to 4G an old site that only had 2G and 3G.

Vipingo Ridge general manager Michael Round-Turner thanked the company for enhancing services, saying the changes had made it easier for residents to access better services.

“I am glad that Safaricom has upgraded its network services at Vipingo Ridge from 3G to 4G, which enables us to easily access faster Internet and quality call services,” he said.

This follows similar agreements the company signed with other commercial and residential hubs across the country such as the Hub in Karen.

