Sh1.18bn graft scandal rocks Kilifi

Kilifi County may have lost more than Sh1.18 billion in a shocking scandal that appears to involve its senior officials.

A special team from the County Assembly investigating the theft of at least Sh51 million, on Tuesday learnt that the amount could have increased to more than Sh1.18 billion, which is unaccounted for.

The Special Oversight Committee, chaired by Speaker Jimmy Kahindi, questioned 10 officials who have been suspended by Governor Amason Kingi on suspicions that they may have colluded to steal the money.

When the officials appeared before the team on Tuesday, they asked to be allowed to testify in camera, during the hearing at the County Assembly in Malindi.

Health senior accountant Jacob Konde, however said he was ready to give evidence in the presence of the media “and anyone else.”

Mr Lenox Mwadzoya, the Roads and Transport inspector, started it all when he said he did not feel safe “pouring out what I have in the presence of the media and the public”.

He said his evidence was likely to incriminate his bosses and that he was worried about the repercussions.

“We feel that we will not be at ease to say what we want to say. Our security is not guaranteed and this could extend to our families. So, we ask that this commission orders the press and the public out. Only the MCAs should be allowed here,” he said.

His colleagues echoed his plea, saying they would “speak the truth without reservations,” prompting Mr Kahindi to order journalists and the public out of the hall.

The suspended officers are Mr Mwadzoya, Mr Paul Mwazo, the Treasury deputy director, Mr John Kalume, the Finance senior accountant, and Ms Josephine Muramba, the Education principal accountant.

TRANSFER MONEY

Others are Ms Lilian Hariri , the Health clerical officer, Ms Vivian Sidi Nzai, the Water accountant, Mr Johnson Nyamawi Gambi the Finance senior accountant, Dr Timothy Malingi the Health chief officer and Mr Dickson Tembo, the Agriculture clerical officer.

Mr Kahindi had earlier directed that the suspended officers, whose passwords are said to have been used to transfer money to bank accounts belonging to five private companies testify individually.

Reliable sources at the session said the name of a top official in the County Government featured prominently as the officials gave details on how the money was transferred.

The Nation also learnt that some senior officials implicated in the theft of Sh200 million and whose accounts have been frozen, were still in office.

As the magnitude of the scandal unfolded before the MCAs, some of the suspended officials were said to have given the team graphic evidence of how they had been arm twisted to allow the siphoning of Sh51 million from the county accounts into private companies’ bank accounts.

“This scandal is bigger than the public knows,’’ said an MCA who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

“A lot of money is unaccounted for. It is clear that some top officers are members of a cartel that operates inside and outside the county circles to siphon off public funds,” he added.

Another source who attended Tuesday’s session said some of the officials spoke of a cartel involving investigating officers among them police officers, who colluded to steal the money.