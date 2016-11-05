Starving residents receive relief food from State

By WACHIRA MWANGI

The national government has given out relief food to starving residents in Kilifi and Tana River counties and also promised that harvest from the Galana Kulalu Irrigation Project would go their way.

Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Water) and Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution and Planning), accompanied by Tana River Governor Hussein Dado, visited the irrigation project on Friday before heading to the hardest hit area of Ganze in Kilifi County.

They flagged off 1,200 bags of maize and six water bowsers for Ganze residents at Jaribuni Primary School.

Mr Kiunjuri pledged another 800 bags of beans and similar amount of rice.

The Devolution ministry would be providing 2, 000 bags of maize, 1, 000 sacks of rice and beans to Ganze constituency on a monthly basis until the situation improves.

Mr Wamalwa said the residents of Kilifi County were set to benefit from the first harvest from the food project.

The project, he added, is expected to produce 560, 000 bags of maize annually, which he said would be sufficient to feed the entire Coast region.

On his part, Mr Wamalwa said the residents would continue getting free fresh water through a partnership between the Ministry of Water and the Coast Water Services until the end of the drought.

"These water bowsers will be in parts of Kilifi County to ensure you get sufficient, clean and fresh water at no cost to the residents," he said.

He further told the residents that the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock is planning to purchase livestock from the drought-ravaged areas of the county to feed them.

“Our desire as government is to better your lives. Money has been set aside to buy some of the surviving livestock from farmers, slaughter and also feed you,” the CS said.

He told Cord leader Raila Odinga to stop interfering with the country’s Vision 2030 projects which he said will push the country to middle income status.

"The Vision 2030 projects are not Cord or Jubilee projects. He knows that if we fail implementing them Kenya will never realise the Vision 2030.

"We don’t want to see the former Prime Minister turning himself into a sniper to shoot down Vision 2030 projects," he said.

He added that the national government has set aside Sh44 million through the Coast Water Service Board to provide water to Kilifi County residents.

Water Principal Secretary Fred Segor said the funds will be used to procure collapsible tanks, construction and rehabilitation of boreholes to facilitate supply and storage of water.

He added that there are ongoing water projects in Kilifi County worth Sh3 billion.