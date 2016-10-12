By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

A man killed in last week’s terrorist attack in Mandera County wanted to leave the area after serving out his contract and enter local politics.

This emerged on Wednesday as the family mourned their only son, Levis Mwalimu, who worked as a teacher in Mandera Town for an Islamic organisation. He was 34.

At the family home in Chigojoni Village, Kilifi County, on Wednesday, his widow Mary Masika told of how her husband and father of their two-year-old boy had spoken of his discomfort in working in Mandera.

He cited the precarious security situation in the county, which borders Somalia to the east and Ethiopia to the north, and living with the fear of a terrorist attack. Due to the fears, he had resolved not to renew his contract.

“When he came home for a burial three weeks ago, he told me he was thinking of stopping working in the area because of persistent gunshot sounds, almost on a daily basis,’’ said Ms Masika. “He said he was afraid and once the contract ended he would not renew it but return home.”

A sobbing Ms Masika told the Nation she was in constant communication with her late husband, even on the day he was killed.

Mr Mwalimu was set to graduate with a master’s degree in business and marketing at Kenyatta University in December. He had a bachelor’s degree in agronomics, which he earned at Egerton University in 2005.

GRADUATION CEREMONY

His sister Claris Riziki said the family had been looking forward to celebrating his graduation.

“It is sad that he will not live to see the graduation ceremony he had talked about a lot in our village,” Ms Riziki lamented. “My brother was a dedicated leader and the only son in our family.”

The teacher’s cousin, Mr Haro Mosila, said his childhood chum had indicated that he would join local politics.

“Recently, when he was in the village, he talked of joining active politics and was set to go for the Chasimba Ward Representative seat in 2017,” said Mr Haro.

A distraught Ms Mwaka Mwalimu described her son as a brave young man who did not deserve to die in such a manner.

“He was a very brave boy while growing up in the village,” said Ms Mwalimu. “I was shocked by the news of my breadwinner since my husband died in 2005.”

Ms Masika recalled how shocked she was to see the bullet-ridden body of her husband, which she identified at Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi.

“The body had several gunshot wounds and the hands gave an indication that he really struggled, to his death,” she said amid sobs. “It was too painful to see my husband and the father of my son in that state.”