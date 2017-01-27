Thieves break into Kilifi Governor Kingi’s house in Nyali
Friday January 27 2017
Thugs Friday morning broke into the house of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi in Nyali and stole valuables valued at Sh300,000.
Following the break-in, Mr Kingi and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho expressed concerns about their security, with the robbery happening barely three weeks after their bodyguards were withdrawn.
According to Mr Kingi, the thugs broke into his house at around 3am and stole a laptop and a 65-inch television set.
“I heard a loud noise, which made me get my firearm to check what was happening on the front side of the house but I found nothing and went back to sleep.
“But when we woke up in the morning we [found] that three doors had been broken and the items which were in my children’s living room had been stolen,” said Mr Kingi.
Mr Kingi said he was shocked by the incident as the burglars went past three other houses before getting to his.
POLICE INVESTIGATIONS START
Kisauni OCPD Christopher Rotich confirmed the burglary, saying the intruders cut the fence of another house and got into Mr Kingi’s.
“We have begun our investigations and we are going to collect fingerprints [at the point] where the thieves got through. We have assessed the area and we suspect it was not a one-man job,” said Mr Rotich.
However, speaking after visiting Mr Kingi at his house, Mr Joho, accompanied by MPs Rashid Juma Bedzimba (Kisauni) and Abdullswamad Nassir (Mvita) said the incident was “not an ordinary one but pure intimidation”.
Mr Kingi wondered why the break-in happened shortly after his security was withdrawn.
“Why is it happening now? If this is to intimidate us? Let them know that they are making us stronger,” said Mr Kingi.
JOHO CLAIMS
Mr Joho said: “These are the results of police being involved in politics. But we know they are doing this so that we can go plead with them to give us back our security guards, but we are not going to do that.”
He claimed that the same had happened to him after the withdrawal of his security but he decided to keep quiet about it.
He said unknown people raided his Nyali house, which is metres away from the Nyali Police Station, and stole valuables.
“They did the same to me the other day, but I did not call a press conference.
“But if you doubt it, go to Nyali police and see the statement I wrote.
“I did not say anything because people would say it is a drama, now you can see for yourself,” Mr Joho added.