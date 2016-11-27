By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

Hunger-stricken villagers in Kilifi want the national and county governments to include them in the list of beneficiaries of relief food.

The residents of Gede, Ganze sub-county, who gathered at Gede Nursery School to get food, said they might die of hunger if they are not helped.

Food was being distributed by a group of well-wishers called Winteam that comprises residents of Kilifi and Mtwapa towns.

They were joined by Ganze MP Peter Shehe in distributing two bags of beans, 76 bundles of maize flour, several cartons of salt and five bales of clothes.

One of the beneficiaries, Hellen Kanze, thanked the group and urged them to continue with their good work.

“I have received maize flour, beans and clothes. This is a show of commitment from our friends. I want to tell them we are thankful. If they return, they should not forget us,” she said.

Winteam leader Sarah Mwavita said they decided to help after the residents' plight was highlighted by media.