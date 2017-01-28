By CHARLES LWANGA

Two non-governmental organisations are planning to rally at least 500,000 people who have been treated for jiggers countrywide to enlist as voters.

Dr Stanley Kamau, Ahadi Kenya Trust executive director, said their mission is to ensure that those who are above the legal age of 18 obtain a voter's card before the conclusion of the mass voter registration exercise on February 14.

"We are also facilitating them to obtain IDs to help them bring change since they are the people who are at the bottom of poverty," he said adding "this will make them choose the government they prefer".

He was speaking in Gede, Kilifi County, on Friday where he delivered an ambulance to a dispensary and facilitated the treating of children infested with jiggers in Mbarakachembe Primary School.

The executive director said the ambulance will serve Baolala and Chakama.

But he said 10 more are needed.

Dr Kamau also urged the locals to seek positions in various institutions.

"We urge them to also seek chairmanship of churches and schools where their voices can be heard," he said.

Mr Jackson Ole Kanai, the Karibuni Onlus NGO Coordinator, said Sh1 million has been set aside to eradicate the problem in the county.

Mr Rodgers Katana, a jigger recovery victim, said the treatment has enabled him regain mobility and for that he has been registered as a voter.

"I can now run and walk anywhere after healing. I went to register and I shall also participate in voting on August,” he said.